John Morrison and Taya Valkyrie are the new power couple of MLW after the Shaman of Sports Entertainment defeated Davey Richards to win the MLW National Openweight Championship. That gold goes nicely alongside Taya’s MLW World Women’s Featherweight Championship on the mantle at Slamtown manor. MLW never sleeps, and neither do their champions. MLW announced the next title challengers for Morrison and Taya.

The man with many last names is currently rolling as John Hennigan. MLW is doing him no favors for his match at War Chamber on April 6 in New York City. Hennigan will defend against Jacob Fatu.

John Hennigan vs. Fatu title fight signed for 4/6 NYC https://t.co/U0yjDBaZ0w — MLW Underground on REELZ (@MLW) March 6, 2023

Damn, that is a tough test for the new champ. If Hennigan can win, then he should demand the right to change his name to Johnny Uce.

Taya will clash with a newly signed talent for the women’s division. La Wera Loca defends her MLW championship against Delmi Exo at War Chamber.

Exo, made her MLW debut in 2021 as a part of the popular sister tag team Sea Stars. Now, the 7-year veteran looks to make a tidal wave by embarking on a singles career and it starts with a big stakes title bout.



️ https://t.co/BTyTHwZppn pic.twitter.com/FJkasY8fFG — MLW Underground on REELZ (@MLW) March 6, 2023

The winner may not have to look far for the next challenger. MLW is bringing in a former ROH women’s wrestler for War Chamber. Mandy León is set to debut in the major league.

Mandy León debuts April 6 in NYC https://t.co/JZ9Cn6foyA — MLW Underground on REELZ (@MLW) March 4, 2023

MLW hyped León’s arrival in the press release.

The “Exotic Goddess” Mandy León has wicked plans for Major League Wrestling. A model turned pro wrestler; León is a deceptively dangerous competitor. With an arsenal, including Havana Dreams, Leónsault and her signature Astral Projection, this Brooklyn, NY native is a threat in the featherweight division. León’s journey has taken her across the globe, competing with the best in both Ring of Honor and Japan’s STARDOM organization, where she competed in the organization’s prestigious 5 Star Grand Prix. Now in MLW, Mandy León looks to write a spellbinding chapter of the featherweight division as she dominates all in her march to gold.

The War Chamber event will be taped for consumption on future television episodes.

Enough about the future. Let’s dig into the here and now. MLW announced that the epic showdown between Alexander Hammerstone and Jacob Fatu for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship will air March 21 for MLW Underground on REELZ. Both superstars are looking to make a statement on Tuesday night’s episode of Underground (Mar. 7).

Hammerstone suspects Fatu as the man behind the mysterious AO attacks. That’s understandable given Fatu’s past with the Contra Unit, but Fatu claims innocence on these charges. Hammerstone isn’t buying it, so he’s looking to make an example out of Fatu’s Samoan Swat Team family. Hammer will defend the heavyweight strap against Lance Anoa’i.

Fatu will also be in action, and victory will not be an easy task. The Samoan Werewolf will compete against the returning Lio Rush. Last time the Man of the Hour graced MLW, he became a double champ winning the MLW World Middleweight Championship and the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship. This time, Rush is looking to make an even bigger splash.

Also on tap, the Billington Bulldogs rumble with Myron Reed and Mr. Thomas of the Bomaye Fight Club in tag team action. A Bulldogs victory will grant Davey Boy Smith Jr. a fight with Alex Kane.

MLW Underground broadcasts Tuesday nights at 10 pm ET on REELZ.

Closing with an update in Richard Holliday’s journey back to wrestling after a bout with cancer.

Deadlifted 315 today. Haven’t touched that since May. Almost pulled a pec doing it. Felt great. — Richard Holliday (@MostMarketable) March 2, 2023

