Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- Both Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer tweeted that Vince McMahon was at Raw in Boston last night, the first time he’s been to a WWE taping since he resigned last summer. They did not say what he was doing there.
- While confirming he was backstage on Monday, WRKD Wrestling also claims Vince has “had a hand in more creative than people realize.”
- Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp also confirmed McMahon’s presence in Boston, saying his sources believe Vince was at Raw to visit John Cena, something he’s done on more than one occasion outside of WWE in the past year.
- In their Elite section, PW Insider reported McMahon was “not there to take over creative or to even run the taping”, but “primarily” to see & talk with Cena. They also said the regular producers and executives were running the show, “no different than usual”.
- Last but certainly not least, Sapp heard Vince has grown a mustache.
- PW Insider notes “the belief” is that FTR are locked into long-term deals with AEW, and that their recent absence, talk of expiring contracts, and other teases Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler were leaving the company were “just a storyline cover.”
- Alvarez & Meltzer discussed the incident where MJF threw a drink on a young fan at Revolution on Wrestling Observer Radio, and said part of the issue was that part of the issue was the liquid in the cup wasn’t water. It was tequila.
- They also confirmed Amanda Huber took the kid backstage where he met several wrestlers who gave him signed merchandise. AEW also bought him tickets to Wednesday’s show in Sacramento.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...