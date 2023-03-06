Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- Discussing Solo Sikoa’s win over Sami Zayn on Friday’s SmackDown, and the fact Sikoa hasn’t lost in singles action on the main roster, Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio, “they’re not gonna beat Solo. They’re saving Solo for Roman, whenever that day comes.”
- This seems pretty obvious, but Fightful Select reports WWE is still interested in signing MJF when his AEW contract expires. More interesting is that no one really knows when that will be. When asked privately MJF says the same thing he says publicly about it expiring in early 2024, but most assume he signed some kind of extension before returning to AEW at All Out last year.
- Along those same lines, members of the WWE roster say MJF’s told them he’s “looking forward to being there in 2024.” While MJF wants them to take him seriously, one talent says they take what he says “with a grain of salt.”
- Speaking of Max, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp tweeted that the child MJF splashed with a drink at Revolution was not a plant. The young man was reportedly very upset, with members of the media and AEW officials like Amanda Huber visiting with him to make things right after the incident.
- Regarding Ronda Rousey’s injury, Meltzer said on WOR that whatever the issue is, Ronda may not be fully recovered when she wrestles again. WWE hopes that will be at WrestleMania, where Dave says the “original idea” was to have Rousey & Shayna Baszler win the Women’s Tag titles.
- Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports AEW isn’t using Rebel right now because they don’t think she works as part of Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter’s babyface act.
