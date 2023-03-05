Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 47 results & Week 48 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Feb. 26-Mar. 4 — Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Underground, Dynamite, Powerrr, ROH TV, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, NJPW Strong, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

We’re very interested in what Uce is doing up there, too...

Jey didn’t make the list, but the drama surrounding him is represent by his former(?) Dawg in first, and his brainwashed(?) twin in sixth.

Second place went to a man tearing his own family apart... then running back to Mami’s loving arms.

You were excited he even got a Dynamite main event, so clearly you were going to vote for Dark Order’s masked man when he delivered in the spot.

AEW had more than uno representative in our latest Top Ten. The fighting All-Atlantic champ and everyone’s favorite toothless chicken farmer made the cut, too.

Coming off a PPV, there was a lot of support for Impact’s top singles champs after successful No Surrender title defenses.

The United States champion has some heat heading into a big ‘Mania feud. And it may just be me and the trolls, but not everyone in the Cageside Community is ready to wipe their hands of Windham Rotunda’s WWE work.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 47

1. Sami Zayn

2. Dominik Mysterio

3. Evil Uno

4. Orange Cassidy

5. Austin Theory

6. Jimmy Uso

7. Josh Alexander

8. Mark Briscoe

9. (tie) Bray Wyatt

9. (tie) Mickie James

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where it’s all over but the shouting at the top, but a man from Sandy Fork reminds us we can still see a lot of movement elsewhere in the yearly Rankings...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Feb. 25

1. Sami Zayn - 189.5

2. Jon Moxley - 129.5

3. MJF - 86

4. Gunther - 65

5. Roman Reigns - 56.5

6. Wardlow - 56

7. CM Punk - 54

8. Mark Briscoe - 44.5

9. Bryan Danielson - 43

10. (tie) Dax Harwood - 41.5

10. (tie) Samoa Joe - 41.5

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.