The ROH World Tag Team Championship was vacated by the Briscoe brothers due to the sudden death of Jay Briscoe. Mark Briscoe and Tony Khan decided a fitting way to crown new champions would be a Reach for the Sky ladder match at the ROH Supercard of Honor PPV (March 31, 2023).

Five teams entered, one team exited as new champions. The competitor list included the Lucha Bros (Fenix & Pentagon), Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin), The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett), Los Ingobernables (Rush & Dralistico), and Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher).

The pace was chaotic non-stop action. Let’s hit the highest of highlights. The Kingdom had a cool Doomsday Device with Taven leaping over the ropes to the outside for the clothesline.

Darius executed a standing Spanish Fly to Taven off a ladder bridge.

Martin had a sunset flip powerbomb to Bennett off the top of the ladder.

Taven landed a flying splash onto Dralistico on a hanging ladder.

The was one lowlight that has to unfortunately be mentioned. Dante broke his leg on a complex Mexican Destroyer spot from Pentagon. They took the move from a hanging ladder onto a double stack of tables on the floor.

The match continued with Fenix kicking the Kingdom off the ladder to reach for the sky and grab the ROH tag titles. Briscoe was joined by FTR to celebrate with the Lucha Bros in honor of Jay.

Get the full results of Supercard of Honor here. The PPV is available for viewing through Bleacher Report in the USA and Fite TV for the rest of the world.