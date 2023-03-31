Dante Martin suffers gruesome injury during ROH ladder match

Dante Martin suffered a gruesome injury during the Reach for the Sky ladder match in an effort to win the ROH World Tag Team Championship at the ROH Supercard of Honor PPV (March 31, 2023).

The scenario involved a ladder and a stack of tables. Martin and Pentagon were dueling on a vertical ladder then transitioned to a horizontal hanging ladder. The big spot was a Pentagon executing a Mexican Destroyer off the ladder onto tables on the outside. Martin’s lower leg snapped on the landing to leave his foot pointing in the wrong direction.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

This injury is no joke. If you get squeamish, do not watch the clip.

This is another unfortunate injury setback for Top Flight. Darius Martin has experienced his share of leg injuries as well in the past.

Send well wishes and positive thoughts to Dante Martin for a healthy recovery.

Get the full results of Supercard of Honor here. The PPV is available for viewing through Bleacher Report in the USA and Fite TV for the rest of the world.