Brian Cage retains ROH six-man titles amid contract rumors

One of the underlying stories heading into the ROH Supercard of Honor PPV (Mar. 31, 2023) was the contract status of Brian Cage. The rumor mill believes Cage’s contract with AEW is close to expiration, and the ROH World Six-Man Championship bout would hint at his future. A loss could mean Cage is out the door, while a win muddies the picture in mystery.

The Embassy trio of Cage, Kaun, and Toa Liona defended the titles against AR Fox, Metalik, and Blake Christian. The speedy challengers came with a strategy to overwhelm the powerhouses with quick non-stop offense. They hit triple dives early in the match.

Another example was Christian scooting with urgency for a spear to Kaun on the apron and a Fosbury flop outside onto Liona.

Christian also had a dope stepping stool Canadian Destroyer.

In the end, power reigned supreme. Cage clobbered Metalik with a clothesline to set up the Drill Claw piledriver for victory. The Embassy remain with six-man gold in their possession.

That leaves only one question. Who better than Cage? Oh, wait. Two questions. Did Cage re-sign with AEW/ROH for the foreseeable future?

Get the full results of Supercard of Honor here. The PPV is available for viewing through Bleacher Report in the USA and Fite TV for the rest of the world.