ROH Supercard of Honor 2023 live stream: Zero Hour

By Sean Rueter
Ring of Honor is back on pay-per-view (PPV) tonight (Fri., Mar. 31, 2023) with its Supercard of Honor event at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. The show will go live at 8 pm ET on Bleacher Report (in the U.S.) and Fite (internationally), but a free live stream of the Zero Hour pre-show will air starting at 7 pm ET.

The main card will feature eight matches — including Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World championship, a Ladder Match to determine who will follow The Briscoes as ROH tag team champs, Mark Briscoe challenging Samoa Joe for the Television title, and much more — but the pre-show is also loaded up and will feature the following:

  • Konosuke Takeshita vs. Willie Mack
  • Stu Grayson vs. Slim J
  • Willow Nightingale vs. Miranda Alize
  • Jeff Cobb vs. Tracy Williams

Again, the show will start in the live stream you see above at 7 pm ET!

Don’t forget to check out complete results and live match coverage of the entire Supercard of Honor event by clicking here.

