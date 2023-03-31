Bully Ray booked for PPV matches in NWA and Impact

Bully Ray is a man in demand. When Bully comes knocking, the NWA and Impact answer. The Hall of Famer has two PPV matches over the next two weeks.

First up is an exhibition bout at the NWA 312 PPV in Chicago on Friday, April 7. Bully will compete against Thom Latimer.

Just announced for a sold out #NWA312! @bullyray5150 takes on @Thomas_Latimer_ I’m a special exhibition match!



This one is going to be



Don’t miss it on PPV with @FiteTV!! pic.twitter.com/4Ta6aV9qor — NWA (@nwa) March 30, 2023

Frankly, the booking of this match as a PPV attraction stinks. There is no heated story. Latimer’s NWA World Television Championship is not on the line. Bully and Latimer are actually somewhat cordial to each other with Kamille as the common link. Bully trained Kamille to be a wrestler, and Kamille is married to Latimer.

It is more interesting to note the absence of Matt Cardona from the card. He was last seen engaged in a bitter rivalry with Bully.

The NWA 312 PPV lineup currently includes:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Tyrus (c) vs. Chris Adonis

Bob Luce Memorial Battle Royale: Homicide, Thrillbilly Silas Mason, Rhett Titus, Jordan Clearwater, Odinson, Mercurio, Magic Jake Dumas, Brady Pierce, Rolando Freeman, Rush Freeman, Alex Taylor, Fodder, Jay Bradley, Wrecking Ball Legursky, Jeremiah Plunkett, PJ Hawx, Hale Collins, Vik Dalishus, Matt Vine, Eric Jackson (winner earns title shot for NWA National Heavyweight Championship)

NWA 312 will be available for viewing through Fite TV.

Bully’s PPV date with Impact is Sunday, April 16 in Toronto for Rebellion. His feud against Tommy Dreamer is kicking it up a notch for Hardcore War. The Busted Open match at Sacrifice settled nothing, but it did make Dreamer lean into his Innovator of Violence persona. The concept dictates that Bully and Dreamer pick up recruits for a violent team fight.

BREAKING: Team @bullyray5150 will face Team @THETOMMYDREAMER in a HARDCORE WAR at #Rebellion on April 16 LIVE on PPV from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto!



Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/Kq5T4CEQy3 pic.twitter.com/iDdgqLUzaT — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 29, 2023

The Rebellion card currently includes:

Impact World Championship: Steve Maclin vs. Kushida

Steve Maclin vs. Kushida Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James (if healthy)

Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James (if healthy) Hardcore War: Team Bully vs. Team Dreamer

Rebellion will be available for viewing through Fite TV.

Are you on board for the bonanza of Bully Ray?