ROH Supercard of Honor 2023 live results: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston world title fight, more!

The night for Supercard of Honor is here. ROH put together a show with potential to be the best of 2023 from all of Tony Khan’s wrestling properties. Eddie Kingston aims to realize his dream of winning a world championship, Mark Briscoe plans to fulfill his destiny to win the TV title, new tag team champions will be crowned by reaching for the sky in a ladder match, Japanese legends are in the house, and more.
.@ringofhonor #SupercardOfHonor is LIVE on PPV at 7pm ET/4pm PT— ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 31, 2023
TONIGHT!
Here's how you can watch #ROHSuperCard
: @BRWrestling
: InDemand Cable & Satellite
: @FiteTV | : @PPV_com
: https://t.co/BsWlCkcUeq pic.twitter.com/m8jb7MoQtK
Supercard of Honor goes live at 7 pm ET on Friday, March 31, 2023. The PPV will stream on Bleacher Report in the USA and Fite TV for the rest of the world
Join us for updates and have fun chatting in the open thread.
Results:
Pre-show
Jeff Cobb vs. Tracy Williams
Willow Nightingale vs. Miranda Alize
Stu Grayson vs. Slim J
Konosuke Takeshita vs. Willie Mack
PPV
ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Eddie Kingston
ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Yuka Sakazaki
ROH World Tag Team Championship in Reach for the Sky ladder match: Lucha Bros vs. Rush & Dralistico vs. The Kingdom vs. Top Flight vs. Aussie Open
ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Mark Briscoe
ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata
ROH World Six-Man Championship: Brian Cage, Kaun, & Toa Liona (c) vs. Metalik, Blake Christian, & AR Fox
AAA Mega Championship: Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Komander
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Daniel Garcia
Loading comments...