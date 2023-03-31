 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ROH Supercard of Honor 2023 live results: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston world title fight, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz and Sean Rueter
The night for Supercard of Honor is here. ROH put together a show with potential to be the best of 2023 from all of Tony Khan’s wrestling properties. Eddie Kingston aims to realize his dream of winning a world championship, Mark Briscoe plans to fulfill his destiny to win the TV title, new tag team champions will be crowned by reaching for the sky in a ladder match, Japanese legends are in the house, and more.

Supercard of Honor goes live at 7 pm ET on Friday, March 31, 2023. The PPV will stream on Bleacher Report in the USA and Fite TV for the rest of the world

Join us for updates and have fun chatting in the open thread.

Results:

Pre-show

Jeff Cobb vs. Tracy Williams

Willow Nightingale vs. Miranda Alize

Stu Grayson vs. Slim J

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Willie Mack

PPV

ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Yuka Sakazaki

ROH World Tag Team Championship in Reach for the Sky ladder match: Lucha Bros vs. Rush & Dralistico vs. The Kingdom vs. Top Flight vs. Aussie Open

ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Mark Briscoe

ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

ROH World Six-Man Championship: Brian Cage, Kaun, & Toa Liona (c) vs. Metalik, Blake Christian, & AR Fox

AAA Mega Championship: Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Komander

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Daniel Garcia

