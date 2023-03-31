ROH finalizes Supercard of Honor lineup with Tanahashi match

Even though the lineup for Supercard of Honor was strong already, ROH had one more trick up their sleeve to finalize the PPV. ROH is bringing in a special attraction from NJPW.

I’m talking about the ace with great hair. Hiroshi Tanahashi!

Tanahashi will compete against a young, hungry, up-and-coming sports entertainer. Bring in Daniel Garcia.

This Friday, 3/31

ROH Supercard of Honor

Los Angeles CA@tanahashi1_100 vs @GarciaWrestling



This match has all the makings to bust out into an air guitar competition.

Tanahashi is coming in hot after defeating “Speedball” Mike Bailey at Multiverse United: Only the STRONG Survive. Garcia is fresh off a loss to Adam Cole on Dynamite.

The full lineup for Supercard of Honor includes:

The Supercard of Honor PPV starts at 7 pm ET on Friday, March 31, 2023 through Bleacher Report in the USA and on Fite TV for the rest of the world

Will you be there or will you be square?