ROH finalizes Supercard of Honor lineup with Tanahashi match

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
Even though the lineup for Supercard of Honor was strong already, ROH had one more trick up their sleeve to finalize the PPV. ROH is bringing in a special attraction from NJPW.

I’m talking about the ace with great hair. Hiroshi Tanahashi!

Tanahashi will compete against a young, hungry, up-and-coming sports entertainer. Bring in Daniel Garcia.

This match has all the makings to bust out into an air guitar competition.

Tanahashi is coming in hot after defeating “Speedball” Mike Bailey at Multiverse United: Only the STRONG Survive. Garcia is fresh off a loss to Adam Cole on Dynamite.

The full lineup for Supercard of Honor includes:

  • ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Eddie Kingston
  • ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Yuka Sakazaki
  • ROH World Tag Team Championship in Reach for the Sky ladder match: Lucha Bros vs. Rush & Dralistico vs. The Kingdom vs. Top Flight vs. Aussie Open
  • ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Mark Briscoe
  • ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata
  • ROH World Six-Man Championship: Brian Cage, Kaun, & Toa Liona (c) vs. Metalik, Blake Christian, & AR Fox
  • AAA Mega Championship: Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Komander
  • Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Daniel Garcia

The Supercard of Honor PPV starts at 7 pm ET on Friday, March 31, 2023 through Bleacher Report in the USA and on Fite TV for the rest of the world

Will you be there or will you be square?

