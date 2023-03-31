Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- Even though an ESPN broadcaster referred to John Cena vs. Austin Theory as the headlining attraction on WrestleMania 39 night one, Fightful Select confirmed that WWE still plans to place Cena’s match in the opening spot on the card.
- WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport that Triple H is increasingly confident that WWE will be able to sign free agent Jay White. However, it sounds like Kota Ibushi is not interested in signing a full-time contract with any promotion, which hurts his chances of landing in WWE.
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer said the Roxanne Perez segment with Shawn Michaels on this week’s episode of NXT was not taped when the rest of the episode was taped. The segment was “largely kept from everyone” because “they didn’t want it out” until the episode aired.
- Meltzer indicated that Brian Cage has agreed to drop the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship at tonight’s Supercard of Honor PPV if he is unable to reach terms on a new deal with Tony Khan.
- While providing an update on the status of Don Callis after he suffered a horrific head wound on AEW Dynamite, Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez said Don did not get a concussion from the accident.
- On a call with the media, Tony Khan said ROH’s Honor Club currently has 15,000 subscribers.
- According to WRKD Wrestling, tonight’s episode of SmackDown will include a reference to the LWO.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...