Tonight’s (Mar. 30) episode of ROH TV on Honor Club is the go home show for Friday night’s Supercard of Honor pay-per-view event.

Here are the matches and segments that you can expect to see tonight on Honor Club, which were taped yesterday during AEW’s stop at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. These are the spoilers reported by F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

Miyu Yamashita was victorious against Shazza McKenzie.

ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy beat JD Griffey, Dak Draper, and Arjun Singh.

Aussie Open picked up the win over Ari Daivari & Tony Nese.

Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, RUSH, and Dralistico defeated Lucha Bros & Top Flight.

Mark Briscoe cut a promo in the ring talking about his ROH TV title match against Samoa Joe at Supercard of Honor. It’s the biggest singles match of his career, and he’s going to win it for his family and his brother Jay.

Athena retained the ROH Women’s championship with a win over Emi Sakura. Athena attacked Sakura after the match was over, leading to Yuka Sakazaki making the save.

Metalik & AR Fox beat Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo

Wheeler Yuta defeated Leon Ruffin to retain the ROH Pure championship. Yuta then called out Katsuyori Shibata, who came out and slapped the mic out of Wheeler’s hands after a staredown.

El Hijo del Vikingo won against Blake Christian. This was said to be the best match of the entire taping, including everything on AEW Dynamite and Rampage.

Eddie Kingston defeated Christopher Daniels. Afterwards, Claudio Castagnoli confronted Kingston. Eddie wanted his ROH world title match right there, but Claudio wasn’t interested. Kingston promised to win the title at Supercard of Honor.

