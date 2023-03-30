Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- Vince McMahon will be in Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39 this weekend, multiple sources tell PW Insider Elite. It’s not clear if he plans to appear on camera.
- Fightful Select received more reports from WWE talent concerned that Vince McMahon was back in creative due to some “red flags” they’d noticed like an increase in day-of-show script rewrites, character gimmicks being changed back to the way McMahon liked them, and a “Vince’s Office” sign seen backstage at tapings.
- WWE officials remain adamant that McMahon is not working in creative despite these “red flags”. Fightful also said in a follow-up that the “Vince’s Office” sign just wasn’t updated after McMahon left last summer, and is currently used to point to production/set design area.
- Some of the players who could be in the market to buy WWE would like to see Stephanie McMahon return to the company, sources told Fightful Select. Someone at Disney told the site, “Stephanie seemed to bring a lot of positive to the company.”
- WrestleMania 39’s Hell in a Cell match will see the return of the old silver & black cage, according to PW Insider. The retro version of the cell was said to be hanging above the ring at SoFi Stadium as set construction started earlier this week.
- On Impaulsive, Logan Paul said his WWE contract is up after his WrestleMania 39 match with Seth Rollins. When he & WWE announced the signing last year, outside reports indicated it was for multiple years.
- Don Callis was legitimately injured last night on Dynamite, per PW Insider. He hit his head as he fell when selling Jon Moxley’s forearm, and was busted open the hard way. When Excalibur later said Callis was receiving medical attention backstage, that was a legitimate update.
- While Fightful Select says Carmella is currently “sidelined” for unknown reasons, any rumors of her having heat that spread online after she’s missed the past two weeks of television are “ridiculous”. She’s in the L.A. area doing WrestleMania week appearances for the company.
- It’s not clear if it’s what triggered Ronda Rousey to publicly complain about “octogenarians” messing with the booking of her program with Liv Morgan, but Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that both Rousey & Morgan were upset they weren’t allowed to use thumbtacks or do things traditionally found in men’s hardcore matches in their Extreme Rules match last year.
