Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

SBW California Love (Mar. 30, 11 am PT)

Alec Tomas vs. El Primohenio vs. Hoss Hogg vs. Koto Hiro vs. Richie Coy vs. Rob Shit (SBW Inner City Championship #1 Contender’s Match) Raunchy Rico vs. Tyler Bateman Bomb Squad (Cameron Gates & DKC) vs. Dom Kubrick & Lucas Riley Bad Dude Tito vs. Matt Vandagriff Eli Everfly vs. Kidd Bandit Deliah Doom (c) vs. Heather Monroe vs. Johnnie Robbie (SBW Inner City Championship) Che Cabrera (c) vs. Willie Mack (SBW Championship)

Santino Brothers Wrestling is in the enviable position of kicking off this year’s edition of GCW’s Collective and they’re doing it with a bang with this card full of local up-and-comers, all with Willie Mack challenging Latino Meat in the main event!

Check it out live on FITE+, folks!

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9 (Mar. 30, 4 pm PT)

Calder McColl vs. Jeff Cobb Bad Dude Tito vs. Yuya Uemura Johnny Bloodsport vs. Royce Isaacs Calvin Tankman vs. Erik Hammer Davey Boy Smith, Jr. vs. JR Kratos Killer Kelly vs. Marina Shafir Kota Ibushi vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey Alex Coughlin vs. Jon Moxley Josh Barnett vs. Timothy Thatcher

It wouldn’t be the Collective without the no-ropes shoot-style spectacle of Bloodsport, and this year’s edition will not disappoint with Ibushi/Bailey and Barnett/Thatcher giving you both barrels!

Check it out live on FITE+, folks!

WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial Super Show (Mar. 30, 4 pm PT)

TJPW Ten Woman Tag Team Match Time Machine (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, & KUSHIDA) vs. United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher, & “Dunkzilla” Mark Davis) Aramis, Galeno del Mal, & Rey Horus vs. Arez, Laredo Kid, & Latigo Blake Christian vs. Michael Oku Bryan Keith & KENTA vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & ??? Negro Casas vs. Ultimo Dragon “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Shigehiro Irie Black Taurus vs. El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Komander (AAA Mega Championship)

The WrestleCon supershow always delivers the goods and this year is no different, with an AAA Mega Championship triple threat on top, a legends fight in Negro Casas vs. Ultimo Dragon, BOLA and 16 Carat winners colliding and more!

Check it out live on Highspots, folks!

DDT Goes Hollywood! (Mar. 30, 8 pm PT)

Pheromones (Danshoku Dino & Yuki Ino) vs. Takagi Army (Michael Nakazawa & Sanshiro Takagi) Andrew Everett & Nick Wayne vs. Kazusada Higuchi & Takeshi Masada Saki Akai vs. Vert Vixen 37KAMIINA (MAO & Shunma Katsumata) vs. Chris Brookes & Yoshihiko Konosuke Takeshita vs. Yuki Ueno Joey Janela vs. Tetsuya Endo DAMNATION T.A. (Daisuke Sasaki & KANON) vs. Eddie Kingston & Jun Akiyama

DDT Pro comes back to America, baby! Eddie Kingston gets to team with Jun Akiyama! Janela Endo! Michael Nakazawa’s gonna get his head stuck in Dino’s shorts!

Check it out live on FITE+, folks!

GCW For the Culture 2023 (Mar. 30, 11:59 pm PT)

Kevin Knight vs. Man Like DeReiss vs. Myron Reed Calvin Tankman vs. Trish Adora (c) (PAWD World Championship) 2 Cold Scorpio vs. Bryan Keith AC Mack, Jeffrey John, Joseline Navarro, Lucky Ali, & Suge D) vs. G. Sharpe, Kenny King, Mazzerati, & the Conglomerate (Alpha Zo & Midas Kreed) Billy Dixon vs. Willie Mack

And as always, For the Culture is back to showcase the finest Black talent around, featuring Trish Adora defending her world title against Calvin Tankman, 2 Cold Scorpio in action, and more!

Check it out live on FITE+, folks!

Jimmy Lloyd’s D-Generation F (Mar. 31, 11 am PT)

Best Bros (Baliyan Akki & Mei Suruga) vs. CPF (Danny Black & Joe Lando) vs. East-West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) vs. Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers) Jack Cartwheel vs. Hunter Drake Kenzie Paige vs. Sandra Moone Alec Price vs. Starboy Charlie Cole Radrick vs. Titus Alexander Bobby Orlando vs. Sawyer Wreck

Jimmy Lloyd is a different boy and his show is a different beast, because it’s a youth movement baby!

Check it out live on FITE+, folks!

TJPW Live in Los Angeles (Mar. 31, 12 pm PT)

Janai Kai vs. Yuki Kamifuku Billie Starkz vs. Rika Tatsumi Arisu Endo & Suzume vs. Hikari Noa & Nao Kakuta Hyper Misao & Trish Adora vs. Raku & Yuki Aino Heidi Howitzer & Max the Impaler vs. Miu Watanabe & Shoko Nakajima Maki Itoh & Miyu Yamashita vs. Mizuki & Yuka Sakazaki

Our second contribution from the WrestleCon side of the sphere, Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling bring their brand of action to the states once again!

Check it out live on Highspots, folks!

DDT vs. GCW (Mar. 31, 3 pm PT)

Cole Radrick vs. Yoshihiko Dark Sheik vs. Saki Akai Blake Christian vs. Kazusada Higuchi Joey Janela vs. Yuki Ueno BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) vs. Pheromones (Danshoku Dino & Yuki Ino) East-West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) vs. Moonlight Express (MAO & “Speedball” Mike Bailey) Homicide & Tony Deppen vs. Jun Akiyama & Tetsuya Endo Chris Brookes, Mizuki Watase, & Shunma Katsumata vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, & Steve Manders) Alex Price, Gringo Loco, & Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. DAMNATION T.A. (Daisuke Sasaki & KANON), Sanshiro Takagi, & Takeshi Masada

Worlds collide as we get a whole card full of interpromotional matches between GCW & DDT talent!

Check it out live on FITE+, folks!

Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7 (Mar. 31, 8 pm PT)

Maki Death Kill (Maki Itoh & Nick Gage) vs. ??? & ??? (Open Challenge) East-West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) (c) (GCW Tag Team Championship) El Hijo del Vikingo vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey Joey Janela vs. Kota Ibushi

Vikingo vs. Speedball! Ibushi vs. Janela! Spring Break! ‘Nuff said!

Check it out live on FITE+, folks!

GCW Emo Fight 2023 (Mar. 31, 11:59 pm PT)

Jimmy Jacobs vs. Kevin Blackwood

Not a lot of card info for Emo Fight, but it’s sad boys hitting each other, you need a roadmap?!

Check it out live on FITE+, folks!

EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch (Apr. 1, 11 am PT)

Aaron Rourke, Ashton Starr, B3CCA, Dillon McQueen & Rico Gonzalez vs. Abigail Warren, Anton Voorhees, Da Shade, & Money Power Respect (Fabuloso Fabricio & Marco Mayur) Carlos Romo vs. Devon Monroe Kidd Bandit vs. Sawyer Wreck Sandra Moone vs. Steph de Lander Fred Rosser vs. Karam AC Mack vs. Honest John vs. Jai Vidal vs. Keita Murray Max the Impaler vs. Vipress Mason’s Mercenaries (Billy Dixon, Charles Mason, & Parrow) vs. THRUSSY (Allie Katch, Dark Sheik, & EFFY)

And also once again EFFY brings the finest queer talent around to converge on Mania weekend, including Fred “Darren Young” Rosser for the first time!

Check it out live on FITE+, folks!

Gringo Loco’s the WRLD on Lucha (Apr. 1, 10 pm PT)

Dulce Tormenta vs. Sexy Star Negro Casas vs. Tony Deppen El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Laredo Kid La Familia de Tijuana (Bestia 666 & Damian 666) vs. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) Gringo Loco vs. Psycho Clown Aramis, Arez, & Komander vs. Black Taurus, Latigo, & ???

Last but not least, Gringo Loco closes the Collective out with a heaping helping of lucha action featuring everybody from Sexy Star (not that one!) to Hijo del Vikingo to Negro Casas!

Check it out live on FITE+, folks!

H2O Hustlepalooza 2023 (Apr. 3, 8 pm ET)

H2O Hybrid Championship #1 Contender’s Battle Royal Bam Sullivan vs. “Lowlife” Louie Ramos vs. Mouse vs. Sawyer Wreck Chris Bradley vs. Jess Moss Austin Luke vs. Ryan Redfield GG Everson (c) vs. Kennedi Copeland vs. Ziggy Haim Deklan Grant vs. Steve Manders (C) (H2O Championship) Brandon Kirk vs. Matt Tremont (c) (IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship)

Last but certainly not least, H2O put a cap on the weekend with Hustlepalooza! Tremont defends against Kirk and more, plus I didn’t cover them for space reasons but this is the last of several shows this weekend coming at you from H2O’s home base this weekend!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks!

Free matches here!

Jessicka Havok vs. Nicole Matthews

Smash keep unloading their archive and bring us this tight and sprinty nine minute slice of violence, check it out!

Above the Rest & Dezmond Cole vs. Miracle Ones

And from there to trios action courtesy of Beyond, enjoy!

Smash Any Given Sunday

And we go back to Smash for another full free show!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.