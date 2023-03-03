It’s been ten months since then-WWE Women’s Tag Team champions Sasha Banks & Naomi walked out of Raw over a creative dispute.

Both have remained on wrestling fans’ radar, but most of the focus has been on Sasha (real name Mercedes Varnado) rebooting her career for New Japan & Stardom as Mercedes Moné. When we’ve seen Trinity Fatu (Naomi’s real name), nine times out of ten it’s been with Mercedes, or her husband Jimmy Uso & his family.

Naomi’s been booked for a few pop culture convention appearances — at least one of which actually happened — but hasn’t worked a wrestling show, or even a related con. But that will change WrestleMania weekend in Los Angeles...

It’s Feel the Glow Friday! Welcome to WrestleCon! @NaomiWWE pic.twitter.com/FQuIaZISwh — WrestleCon - LA March 30-April 2 2023 (@wrestlecon) March 3, 2023

Reports about Naomi’s WWE contract status have been all over the place, so perhaps this is a sign that she’s finally free of hers? Another past tag partner, Ariane “Cameron” Andrew, recently mentioned at a virtual signing that Fatu is recovering from shoulder surgery. The Glowster could have been holding off on wrestling-adjacent appearances to avoid getting anyone’s hopes up about a return until she’s close to being healthy.

Or it could just be convenience. Moné is already booked for a WrestleCon appearance on Sun., April 2, and we know Jimmy will be in town for WrestleMania 39. Especially if your travel plans are already set, it’s hard to pass up getting paid to sign & smile for an audience of wrestling fans from all over the globe.

We’ll see if this leads to more pro wrestling work for Trinity Fatu. In the meantime, who’s excited to Feel The Glow on April 2 in L.A.?