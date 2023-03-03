Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- According to WrestlingNews.co, the reason why Ronda Rousey isn’t doing the originally planned WrestleMania 39 match against Rhea Ripley is because Rousey wants to win the women’s tag team titles with Shayna Baszler. There are people in WWE who believe Ronda’s tag team championship reign will last through the summer because “whatever she wants she gets.”
- Sources have informed The Super J-Cast that Jay White’s contract with NJPW has expired and he’s a free agent. A lot of people are convinced that White will sign with WWE.
- Fightful mentioned that AEW wrestlers Miro and Scorpio Sky are healthy and available to work, but AEW creative has nothing for them. Both men apparently have “several years” left on their AEW contracts.
- Per Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer, Brock Lesnar had the option to turn down a WrestleMania match against Omos, but he decided not to.
- WWE will begin moving employees into their new headquarters building later this month, per PW Insider. The company hopes to be completely moved into their new space in Stamford, CT by late 2023 or early 2024, but “no hard date targeted to have everyone in the new HQ.”
- Insider also notes that WWE has filed opposition against ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli’s registration of the “CSRO” trademark.
- WRKD Wrestling claims that despite appearances of tension between FTR and AEW, current plans call for Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to be the team that defeats The Gunns for the AEW world tag team titles.
- A source told Xero News that Bobby Lashley is going to attack Uncle Howdy on tonight’s episode of SmackDown.
