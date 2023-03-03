Eddie Kingston quits AEW to challenge for the ROH World Championship

Eddie Kingston made the newswire spin late Wednesday night when he quit AEW.

It didn’t take long to find out Kingston’s next step in his wrestling career. He also didn’t have to travel very far while remaining in the Tony Khan metaverse of pro wrestling. Kingston made his move on the debut of ROH TV on Honor Club to call out Claudio Castagnoli for a shot at the ROH World Championship.

The scene unfolded with Claudio fresh off a successful title defense against AR Fox in the show’s main event. Claudio and Fox showed respect with the Code of Honor handshake after the bout. That’s when Kingston’s music blared over the speakers.

Following a spectacular main event in the first episode of the New Era of Honor, the #ROH World Champion @ClaudioCSRO gets an unexpected visit from a familiar face



Watch #ROH Honor Club TV, streaming at https://t.co/DK9iup9M57! pic.twitter.com/HocOAGlWt9 — ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 3, 2023

Kingston declared his status as an independent contractor, dawg. That means he can be in ROH. Kingston promised pal Jon Moxley that he wouldn’t beat Claudio’s ass in AEW. Well, this isn’t AEW. Kingston is coming for the ROH World Championship. He awaited an answer telling Claudio not to be scared.

Claudio held out his hand for the microphone. When Kingston reached to pass it over, Claudio pulled his hand back to let the mic fall to the ground in a bit of a ‘F you’ gesture. Claudio exited the ring with a smirk and walked up stage. The champion made a point to put the title belt around his waist and wink at Kingston on the way out.

Claudio versus Kingston for the ROH World Championship was not made official, but it seems likely that Kingston will get his chance at the ROH Supercard of Honor PPV on March 31. In the meantime, Kingston will be taking a trip to Dublin, Ireland to take advantage of his independent contractor freedom by wrestling at Scappermania.

Are you on board for a feud between Eddie Kingston and Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship?