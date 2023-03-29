Tony Khan reveals new ROH Tag belts will debut at Supercard of Honor

Since his brother Jay’s tragic death in January, Mark Briscoe has been carrying around both of the Ring of Honor Tag Team title belts. The Briscoes won the championship for a record-extending 13th time at last December’s Final Battle PPV, but at Supercard of Honor this Friday (Mar. 31) successors will finally be crowned.

ROH owner Tony Khan discussed the legacy of the tag straps and this week’s match during his appearance on the Battleground Podcast. He revealed that a new design will be unveiled in Los Angeles, meaning Dem Boys will be the last to hold the current belts.

“There will be new belts, we’ve retired the old design... I’m very, very excited for this pay-per-view on Friday, and one of the major reasons is the Reach for the Sky tag team ladder match paying tribute to the late, great Jay Briscoe.”

Mark gave Khan his blessing for the Reach for the Sky match, and presumably the retiring of the old belts.

“Mark Briscoe thought [the ladder match] was a great idea, and that was important to me too. Having his opinion and having his buy-in to this made all the difference in the world.”

The younger Briscoe brother has his hands full trying to win the ROH Television championship from Samoa Joe on Friday night, but don’t be surprised if he shares a moment with whichever team (Lucha Bros, Top Flight, The Kingdom, Aussie Open, or La Facción Ingobernable) after they Reach For The Sky and pull down the new titles.