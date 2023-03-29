Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

PW Insider claims WWE is preparing an announcement on the official match line-ups for the two nights of WrestleMania 39, and that should happen in the next day or so. Either way, it won’t be a mystery going into the show.

Fightful Select notes there were originally plans to do a UFC style weigh in for Brock Lesnar and Omos on Raw this week, including with towels prepared to be used for some reason, but that obviously changed.

While Rey Mysterio isn’t expected to retire after WrestleMania 39, he did tell WESH 2 News he will be calling it quits before he turns 50. He is 48 and will turn 49 in December of this year.

Triple H is behind the idea of BUTCH becoming Pete Dunne again and working the Bruiserweight gimmick he used down in NXT, per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

NXT’s Cora Jade is still out dealing with an undisclosed injury from two months back, says the Observer.

Regarding what’s next for Nick Aldis, Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that he doesn’t think he ever had talks with Tony Khan but previously talked with Christopher Daniels and previously issues with Bruce Prichard may have prevented his going to WWE. It’s unclear what’s next for him either way.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.