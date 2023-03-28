NWA adds four title bouts and mask vs. hair strap match to 312 PPV

The National Wrestling Alliance is visiting Chicago for the NWA 312 PPV on April 7. Worlds champion Tyrus stands tall with the Ten Pounds of Gold to defend against Chris Adonis in the headliner. The NWA is filling out the card with more title bouts and a mark versus hair strap match.

It's happening! @ChrisAdonis vs @PlanetTyrus for the Worlds Heavyweight Championship at #NWA312. The ppv is sold out, but you can still order it now on @FiteTV !



Who is your pick to win it all?



https://t.co/XMi6gxItry https://t.co/pNm76POja2 pic.twitter.com/SQBEvmWuiG — NWA (@nwa) March 24, 2023

The NWA 312 card currently includes:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Tyrus (c) vs. Chris Adonis

Tyrus (c) vs. Chris Adonis NWA Women’s World Championship: Kamille (c) vs. La Rosa Negra

Kamille (c) vs. La Rosa Negra NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Cyon (c) vs. EC3

Cyon (c) vs. EC3 NWA World Tag Team Championship: Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf (c) vs. Dak Draper & Big Strong Mims

Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf (c) vs. Dak Draper & Big Strong Mims NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Kerry Morton (c) vs. Joe Alonzo

Kerry Morton (c) vs. Joe Alonzo NWA Women’s Television Championship: Kenzie Paige vs. Max The Impaler

Kenzie Paige vs. Max The Impaler NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship: Madi Wrenkowski & Missa Kate (c) vs. Ella Envy & Roxy

The NWA 312 pre-show will freature:

NWA United States Tag Team Championship: AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews (c) vs. Jax Dane & Blake Troop

AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews (c) vs. Jax Dane & Blake Troop Mask vs. Hair strap match: Gaagz The Gymp vs. Sal The Pal

The new match additions for the tag team scene include the world, US, and women’s belts. Dak Draper and Mims wrestled Blunt Force Trauma on the latest episode of NWA Powerrr. In exchange for risking Draper’s Champions Series title shot, Aron Stevens was banned from ringside as manager of BFT. When the going got tough, Stevens came out to the ring anyway. Jilted bride-to-be May Valentine ran in to stop his loaded glove punch on the opponents. The referee saw all the commotion and tossed out the match. Draper still has his title shot in pocket, so he’s using it on La Rebelion.

Jax Dane & Blake Troop have been squawking for a US tag title shot, so the match was made against the Country Gentlemen. Pretty Empowered 2.0 has their rematch for the women’s tag belts. Ella Envy & Roxy won the gold from the Renegade twins, then Madi Wrenkowski used her Champions Series title shot with Missa Kate for an instant cash-in and quick win.

The #1 contender to battle Kerry Morton for the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship was determined in a singles bout between Joe Alonzo and Alex Taylor on Powerrr. Taylor had momentum but couldn’t keep Alonzo down for the three-count. Danny Dealz slid in a chair as a foreign object. Taylor wasn’t interested in using it. Alonzo took advantage of the miscommunication to pounce for a full nelson slam to win.

The oddest match on the card will be Gaagz The Gymp versus Sal The Pal in a mask versus hair strap match. This bout is part of some devious scheme from Father James Mitchell to test the loyalty of his minions. He previously arranged a mask versus hair contest, but it resulted in a double count-out when neither man wanted to win. This time, Mitchell is upping the potential for pain with the strap match stipulation.

Just announced for the FREE #NWA312 pre-show! @MinisterReal’s Miserably Faithful collide as @SalRinauro battles @GaagzReflex in a hair vs mask STRAP MATCH! See the thread below pic.twitter.com/BDZb0A111K — NWA (@nwa) March 27, 2023

NWA 312 will be available for viewing through Fite TV.

How does the NWA 312 PPV card look to you?