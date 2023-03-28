Kelly Kelly is expecting, opens up about challenging fertility journey

Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly (real name Barbie Blank Coba) and her husband Joe Coba are going to be parents.

“I am feeling amazing. I’ve been dreaming about this journey to motherhood for so long and starting a family with my incredibly supportive husband, Joe. Now that it’s here, it’s just been such a great experience.”

That quote comes from Entertainment Tonight. Kelly broke the news with ET as she entered her second trimester, and also shared more about what’s been an at-time difficult process. The Cobas miscarried in 2021, shortly after they were married. As was the case when another WWE women’s wrestler, Carmella, opened up about her pregnancy struggles, Kelly got a lot of grateful responses to her story.

“I think for me, the reason I wanted to be so open about my journey was because of the positive response I got back from so many fans and people all around the world, including men, after I shared about my miscarriage and how that experience has also affected them. The overwhelming responses of ‘Thank you so much for sharing your story, I wish it was talked about more,’ was really all I needed to be inspired to want to be a strong voice and to be open and honest about my fertility journey. “I don’t want women to think they are alone or going to be looked down on or think something’s wrong with them, so they are ashamed to talk about this. One out of five women struggles to get pregnant after one year of trying.”

The couple worked with a doctor who specializes in vitro fertilization for a successful outcome this time around, and all along Kelly knew she wanted to be open about their journey.

“I worked with Dr. Aimee Eyvazzadeh, the ‘Egg Whisperer,’ who is my godsend of an IVF doctor and we did an embryo transfer which was how I was able to be pregnant today. Without her, I don’t know if it would have ever been possible, so I’m just so grateful for what IVF has given me, my husband, Joe, to have the family that he’s always dreamed of, and what it’s able to do for other women and families. It’s come such a long way. You can also watch my fertility journey in a documentary film called Egg Whispers which will be out soon.”

Kelly will be showing off her baby bump in Los Angeles at WrestleMania 39 this weekend, but outside of that says she won’t be making any returns to the ring — as she did for the 2022 Royal Rumble — for a while: