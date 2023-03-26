Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 50 results & Week 51 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Mar. 19-25 — Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Underground, Dynamite, Powerrr, ROH TV, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, NJPW Strong, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Us too.

You might remember there was a hug that happened later in the night after that GIF. Said hug also came after a great promo exchange between an Uce and an ex-honorary Uce. The whole thing gave us our latest Top Three.

A debuting challenger for AEW’s TBS title and the All-Atlantic-turned-International king round out the Top Five.

A father got credit for not punching his son (yet. He did punch a guy named LA, though... YEAH). And while some of his support may been deliberately disruptive, the Nigerian Giant did stare down a Beast.

Dangerous Darbs stood out in Dynamite’s Four Pillars scene, a rising Impact star won GCW’s top prize, and the Anxious Millennial Cowboy found himself at the center of some Elite drama.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 50

1. Kevin Owens

2. Sami Zayn

3. Jey Uso

4. Taya Valkyrie

5. Orange Cassidy

6. Rey Mysterio

7. Darby Allin

8. Omos

9. Masha Slamovich

10. Hangman Page

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup in a week or so. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where Main Event Jey jumped up and dropped the American Dragon out of the Top Ten...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Mar. 18

1. Sami Zayn - 204

2. Jon Moxley - 129.5

3. MJF - 96

4. Roman Reigns - 66.5

5. Gunther - 65

6. Orange Cassidy - 58.5

7. (tie) Jey Uso - 56

7. (tie) Wardlow - 56

9. CM Punk - 54

10. Mark Briscoe - 53

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.