KAIRI says she’s a free agent, hints at working with AEW & WWE

It seems like KAIRI just got back to wrestling in Japan. But one year after she signed with Stardom for a run that would see her become the first woman to hold New Japan’s IWGP Women’s title, she may be ready to return to the United States.

The Pirate Princess was Steve Fall’s guest for a recent edition of Ten Count. Through a translator, the wrestler who went by Kairi Sane in WWE said she’s not currently under contract to Bushiroad (New Japan & Stardom’s owner). She also isn’t ruling out a return to America.

“She’s a free agent. She would like to go anywhere possible. She would like to go to the U.S. if there’s a chance to go back again. She’s a free agent.”

That includes re-signing with WWE. It always seemed like the former NXT Women’s and WWE Women’s Tag champ left on good terms, and KAIRI’s answer seems to confirm that. She’s also already thinking about working with some old friends & rivals:

“Vince [McMahon] said the door is always open, you’re always welcome to come back. And if she comes back one day, she will team up with Asuka again, team up with IYO SKY or maybe against IYO SKY, who knows?”

When asked about dream opponents, while Fall specified that he wasn’t asking if she would sign with a specific company, KAIRI stuck to AEW and WWE talents. In addition to Asuka & IYO, she mentioned Saraya, Bayley, Shayna Baszler, Toni Storm, and Jamie Hayter.

Let us know if you want to see KAIRI sail back onto North American television screens for some of those match-ups, and check out her entire conversation with Steve Fall here.