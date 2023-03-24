Naomi’s new wrestling name possibly revealed in trademark filing

Another day, another sign Trinity Fatu’s WWE days are behind her.

fka Naomi indicated on social media yesterday (Mar. 23) that she’s no longer with the company she & the former Sasha Banks walked out of last May, reportedly over creative differences.

Today, a Mar. 20 filing with the United States Patent & Trademark Office is making the round. Filed on Fatu’s behalf by “The Gimmick Attorney” Michael Dockins, it seeks the trademark on “Trinity Starr” for merchandise in relation to wrestling performances and appearances.

Word Mark TRINITY STARR Goods and Services IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

Up until now, Naomi’s appearances & bookings — like the WrestleMania weekend one at WrestleCon she was promoting when she seemingly revealed she was no longer under contract to WWE — have all been promoted using her real name.

Will Trinity Starr do more than just sign autographs? Could one of these online interviews under her new name shine some light on her & Sasha’s WWE exit, something the wrestler now going by Mercedes Moné has said she won’t do?

Stay tuned.