Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport that WWE has a backup plan in place for Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 if Bray Wyatt does not return in time to work the event. There have been discussions about LA Knight being involved in the backup plan, which might also include Stone Cold Steve Austin.
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer says Vince McMahon is doing “a lot more than just working on the sale” of WWE. Meltzer specifically mentioned that Vince is an insider in the creative process who knows things that nobody is supposed to know about.
- Fightful Select claims that “several companies” are interested in booking free agent Goldberg, including one in Israel.
- The site also indicates that AEW is considering the idea of changing the venue for All Out 2023 (in September) from the NOW Arena to Chicago’s United Center.
- According to WRKD Wrestling, Rey Mysterio will have Legado Del Fantasma in his corner for his match at WrestleMania 39.
- Per Sports Illustrated, the Motor City Machine Guns have signed new contracts with Impact Wrestling.
- Multiple outlets heard that WWE is planning to book GUNTHER vs. BUTCH on tonight’s episode of SmackDown.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...