ROH announces Hijo del Vikingo championship bout and tag title ladder match teams

Hijo del Vikingo wowed the world with his high-flying arsenal of maneuvers in a dream match against Kenny Omega on Dynamite. Tony Khan is capitalizing on the surge of popularity by booking the luchador for a title bout in ROH.

Vikingo will defend the AAA Megacampeonato against Komander at Supercard of Honor on March 31. This match is going to rock.

Next Friday, March 31#ROH Supercard of Honor

Los Angeles, CA, Galen Center



AAA Mega Championship@vikingo_aaa vs @KomandercrMX



Next Friday, live on ppv from Los Angeles, @luchalibreaaa Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo will come to @ringofhonor to defend his title vs Komander! pic.twitter.com/Q8L0sAuix6 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 24, 2023

If you’ll recall, Komander debuted in AEW for the Face of the Revolution ladder match. Here is a cool highlight to refresh your memory.

.@KomandercrMX just WIPED OUT the playing field!

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/JuIPklzZ1F — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2023

And if you missed Vikingo’s match with Omega, check out this crazy moment.

In other championship news for Supercard of Honor, Mark Briscoe vacated the ROH tag titles. The new champions will be crowned in a Reach for the Sky ladder match in honor of Jay Briscoe. The Lucha Bros were the first team announced. It appears that Dralistico spilled the beans on the rest of the competitors.

Fenix & Pentagon, Rush & Dralistico, Matt Taven & Mike Bennett, Aussie Open, and Top Flight are in line to hold the ROH World Tag Team Championship. Los Ingobernables picked up a strong win over former ROH tag champs Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams on Thursday night’s episode of ROH TV. Also on that show, Aussie Open beat former ROH tag champs Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal. The Kingdom and Top Flight have been feuding in a pair of singles matches. The Kingdom are former ROH tag champs in their own right, and Top Flight pulled the upset to beat them at Final Battle last year. That field makes a 3-out-of-5 chance that brothers will follow the legacy of the Briscoes as ROH tag champs.

Do you like these additions to the ROH Supercard of Honor PPV?

Supercard of Honor airs at 7 pm ET on Friday, March 31. The PPV will be available through Fite TV.