MLW is making moves on a new streaming network

MLW scored a major TV deal with REELZ, in terms of household reach. They also started streaming on Pro Wrestling TV. Things took a turn when REELZ made a deal to stream on Peacock. Due to the business relationship between WWE and NBCUniversal-owned Peacock, MLW was not along for the ride on the streaming side. MLW also quietly disappeared from Pro Wrestling TV.

MLW is back making moves for streaming availability to international viewers outside the USA. Deadline broke the news that, “Premier Streaming Network is now the international streaming home for Major League Wrestling.”

The deal goes into effect on March 26. The MLW Underground episodes that air on REELZ will be available through Premier Streaming Network on Sundays at 12 pm ET. That is five days after the weekly episode debuts on REELZ.

Premier Streaming Network is a new player in the streaming game. The service offers a variety of independent wrestling shows and events for over 2,000 hours of content. The Premier+ Service price is listed at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

