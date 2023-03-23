Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- WWE is bringing Randy Orton in for WrestleMania weekend, according to a PW Insider Elite report. It’s not confirmed that he’ll appear on screen or return to storylines, but seems to be the latest good sign he’ll be back soon.
- WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport that “at one point” Rey Mysterio was talking to WWE about retiring after WrestleMania 39. That’s changed as the angle with Dominik has “kind of reinvigorated him a little bit”, but it’s not known how much longer Rey plans to continue wrestling.
- On Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, YouTuber LeLe Pons claimed WWE reached out to her about working with the company. Take this bit with the biggest grain of salt you can find, but Pons husband, rapper Guaynna, said they offered her $20 million.
- After WRKD Wrestling tweeted that Grayson Waller would be on Raw this week to do something for his NXT program with Johnny Gargano, they later said “plans changed”. Fightful Select, however, says Waller was never scheduled to be on Monday’s show.
- AEW moving the live Rampage they’d announced for their Canadian tour to an unnamed televised Saturday show has led to some speculation that could be the premiere of their third weekly show.
- Kofi Kingston’s injury may have changed plans, but Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that WWE discussed having Big E appear with Kingston & Xavier Woods at WrestleMania 39 “if that would be the right thing to do and if E could come back soon.”
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...