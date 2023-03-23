Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

AAW Epic: The 19th Anniversary Event (Mar. 24, 7:30 pm CT)

Fred Yehi vs. Ren Jones vs. Silas Young vs. Steve Manders (AAW Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender’s Match) Christi Jaynes vs. Sierra (Lumberjack Match) Conan Lycan & Solomon Tupu vs. Russ Jones & Schaff (“I Quit” Match) Davey Vega & Hartenbower vs. Levi Everett & Mike Bennett (Double Dog Collar Match) Jake Something (c) vs. Robert Anthony (AAW Heavyweight Championship)

AAW are celebrating 19 years in style, baby! Chicago-based indie mainstay Robert Anthony challenges Jake Something for the Big Damn Belt, multiple stipulation matches, and more!

Check it out live on Highspots, folks.

AIW 2-1-SYXX (Mar. 24)

Bulking Season (Arthur McArthur & Chuck Stone) vs. H2V2 (Hendrix Hawkins & Vik Vice) vs. Members Only (Calvin G. Lewis & Malcolm Cambridge) vs. Money Shot (Elijah Dean & Zach Nystrom) (AIW Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match) Pretty Boy Smooth vs. Shaw Mason Joseline Navarro vs. Steph De Lander “Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Wes Barkley Dominic Garrini vs. Timothy Thatcher Philly-Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) vs. Youthanazia (Josh Prohibition & Matt Cross) (Prohibition’s Career on the Line) Alec Price vs. Chase Oliver vs. Derek Dillinger (c) vs. ??? vs. ??? vs. ??? (AIW Intense Championship Scramble Match) Bitcoin Boiz (Eric Taylor & Mikey Montgomery) (c) vs. ??? & ??? (AIW Tag Team Championship) Isaiah Broner vs. Joshua Bishop (c) vs. Matt Cardona vs. Matthew Justice (AIW Absolution Championship Match)

Y’know, folks, I am of the notion that the real moment Evolve died is when Gabe booked Thatcher/Garrini as a Mania weekend afterthought, and here it is, getting a feature spot like it deserves courtesy of AIW! Plus Josh Prohibition’s legendary career on the line and more!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

BLP Observe This, Brother!! (Mar. 25, 7 pm CT)

BLP Rumble Cole Radrick vs. Skye Blue Alec Price vs. Carlos Romo Brian Pillman, Jr. vs. Steve Manders Leyton Buzzard (c) vs. Tre LaMar (ICW World Heavyweight Championship) Joshua Bishop (c) vs. Mance Warner (BLP Midwest Championship) Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) (c) vs. Chop ‘n Roll Express (Bryan Alvarez & “Filthy” Tom Lawlor) (BLP Tag Team Championship)

Oh buddy, Black Label Pro are bringing it, and by “it” I mean they’re letting Bryan Alvarez challenge for the tag titles! Plus a Rumble?!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

Limitless Reasonable Doubt (Mar. 25, 7:30 pm ET)

Ichiban vs. Joseph Alexander Above the Rest (Gabriel Skye & Tristen Thai) vs. ARTE (Aaron Rourke & Ricky Smokes) Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Mac Daniels B3CCA vs. Rachael Ellering Andy Brown vs. Anthony Henry Ace Romero (c) vs. BEEF vs. Rip Byson (Limitless Championship) 2 Cold Scorpio vs. Dezmond Cole

Limitless are back and 2 Cold Scorpio makes his debut! Plus Andy Brown seeks to complete a sweep of the WorkHorsemen and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Beyond Test of Time (Mar. 26, 3 pm ET)

Megan Bayne vs. Clara Carreras (Unsanctioned Match) BIG BEEF vs. Brad Hollister Mike Chocolate (Brandon Watts & Randy Summers) vs. Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers) Little Mean Kathleen & Ted Goodz vs. Rex Lawless & Willow Nightingale Aaron Rourke & B3CCA vs. Best Bros (Baliyan Akki & Mei Suruga) Ryan Clancy vs. “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams Channing Thomas vs. Rickey Shane Page Alex Coughlin vs. Ray Jaz Bobby Orlando vs. Joey Janela Above the Rest (Gabriel Skye & Tristen Thai) vs. Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) (c) (IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Championship)

Beyond come down from the mountain once again to deliver you an absolutely STACKED card of pro wrestling action!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Prestige Hybrid Moments (Mar. 26, 7 pm ET)

Brick City Boyz (JCruz & Victor Chase) vs. Shot Through the Heart (Love, Doug & TJ Crawford) Sonico vs. Tre LaMar AKIRA vs. Steve Manders Alec Price vs. Jordan Oliver Killer Kelly vs. Masha Slamovich Minoru Suzuki vs. Robert Martyr Josh Alexander vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey Alan Angels vs. Alex Shelley (c) (Prestige Championship)

Folks. FOLKS. Where do I even start? Kelly/Slamovich? Alexander/Bailey? Angels/Shelley? SUZUKI VS. MARTYR! C’mon!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Free matches here!

Alec Price vs. Biff Busick

Beyond start us off hot this week with Busick and Price, check it out!

Smash Any Given Saturday 9

And what’s this, it’s a whole Smash show sliding right in the middle here! Tabarnak de Team take on Aerostar and Drago and more! Enjoy!

Joey Janela vs. Sean Waltman

Last but not least, the Bad Boy met X-Pac in this one courtesy of GCW and FITE. Don’t miss it!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.