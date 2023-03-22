Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport that Roman Reigns is expected to take a long break following WrestleMania 39, possibly all the way up until SummerSlam.

However, Votes added a caveat to that — it’s contingent on Reigns actually losing the titles and, at least as of right now, “those plans are not certain.”

WRKD Wrestling maintains that they believe Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. The Usos will be the main event of night one of WrestleMania 39. Other rumors have suggested Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley will be given that spot.

They also say that Cameron Grimes and Bron Breakker will be “main roster mainstays” following WrestleMania 39.

PW Insider says WWE employees will begin the process of moving into the new headquarters in April, likely after WrestleMania week. They apparently originally wanted to do it in March.

AEW filmed material at their first “House Rules” house show, says Insider. The ring aprons also had the Dark logo on them, leading to speculation matches could end up on that YouTube show.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.