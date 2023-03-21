Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- Goldberg’s contract with WWE expired at the end of last year, per Fightful Select. The two sides did not agree on a renewal or extension, and he is currently a free agent.
- According to what WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport, the WWE & Universal titles will be split by SummerSlam. The Twitter account called the unified belts a “mess” left by Vince McMahon that Triple H’s team is “working to overcome.”
- Following up on their recent report about his schedule conflict, PW Insider now says they’ve heard Dave Bautista will not be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. Insider also updated their Stacy Keibler scoop, and now says she’ll be the next name announced for the class of 2023.
- Insider also says there won’t be a tag team inducted this year. In their paywalled Elite section, they mention that WWE is considering honoring a referee for the first time ever. A name wasn’t attached, but the report says the potential inductee is widely beloved in the industry.
- Wrestling Observer Newsletter reminds us that “as of right now,” Mercedes Moné has no dates left on her Bushiroad contract after New Japan Sakura Genesis on April 8 and Stardom’s Yokohama Arena show on April 23.
- Jim Ross, who was head of WWE Talent Relations when Lita & Trish Stratus main event-ed Raw in 2004, tweeted that he got a lot of “push back from male wrestlers” about the women getting that spot. JR stood by the call: “They deserved the opportunity and I’m happy that we did it.”
- In the wake of Davey Richards abrupt retirement as he denied accusations of domestic violence, Fightful reported that Richards “effectively finished” with MLW in February. Original plans called for him to stay longer with the promotion, but MLW wanted to “distance themselves” from Richards due to “a pattern of odd behavior.” The report specifically mentions wrestlers complaining to Fightful that suggestions Richards made for matches while acting as an agent/producer were “puzzling.”
