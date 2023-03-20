Aron Stevens takes credit for Morgan Freeman’s fashion

Let’s step into the wacky world of the NWA for this next story.

Aron Stevens (fka Damien Sandow) is taking credit for Morgan Freeman’s fashion. Yes, you read that right.

Freeman showed up at the Oscars ceremony wearing a black glove. Stevens has been wearing a single black glove recently as a manager in the NWA. The master thespian (Stevens, not Freeman) made sure to capitalize on the attention by holding a press conference to promote a new look of his own as well as upcoming NWA shows.

Already a fashion icon for Hollywood, @AronsThoughts was flattered by @morgan_freeman’s choice of attire at the Oscars. During a press conference, Stevens announced his latest look — ‘Lucille’ — will be unveiled at #NWA312! pic.twitter.com/ePIkQxm04J — NWA (@nwa) March 20, 2023

Aron Stevens: Thank you all very much for coming. First of all, I would like to address the Morgan Freeman fashion statement made at the Oscars. The man wore a black glove on his left hand. Obviously, he is a giant fan of mine, and I am a huge fan of his. So, as a gesture of friendship and goodwill, I am publicly giving Morgan Freeman the black glove on the left hand look. I am a man who goes forward. I am a man who evolves. In NWA 312 April 7th in Chicago, I am going to evolve. Because Blunt Force Trauma, BFT, are the rightful NWA tag team champions, and they should be the recognized NWA tag team champions. Mark my words, justice will be served, and the world at NWA 312 April 7th and/or the Powerrr tapings on April 8th in Chicago will see the unveiling of Lucille (teasing a new look for his left hand). Justice is on its way.

Credit to Stevens for a creative and amusing way to bring awareness to the NWA 312 PPV. It sounds like Blunt Force Trauma are in line for a title shot against La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) for the NWA World Tag Team Championship, but that match has not yet been made official.

The current card for NWA 312 includes:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Tyrus (c) vs. Chris Adonis

And for what it’s worth, Freeman stated that the black glove is a compression glove to stimulate blood flow after suffering nerve damage in his left hand. Don’t let the facts get in the way of a good story in Stevens’ version of events.