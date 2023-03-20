Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport that John Cena vs. Logan Paul is currently on the table for SummerSlam this year, with the two of them wanting to work with each other.

For what it’s worth, Stone Cold Steve Austin told The Wrestling Classic he “hasn’t heard anything” about doing something at WrestleMania 39, and whether or not he appears on the show is “to be determined.”

PW Insider notes “there’s been some rumblings about Randy Orton internally” at WWE recently, which is noteworthy if only because this is the first discussion of him internally “in some time.”

Fightful Select says there wasn’t really any talk of recent WWE budget cuts at SmackDown this past week.

“At one point” AEW and New Japan hoped to book a Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay rematch for Forbidden Door 2, per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Jay White has been talking to WWE and AEW, but hasn’t signed, according to the Observer. He’s apparently 50/50 on which promotion he’ll sign with as of now.

