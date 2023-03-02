Ring of Honor wasted no time in setting up title matches in the return of ROH TV on Honor Club.

Willow Nightingale took the Universal Studios venue by storm. She was moving and grooving with the crowd rocking in the palm of her hand. Willow even talked her way into a shot at the ROH Women’s World Championship.

Willow competed against Lady Frost. The ice queen landed her beautiful moonsault finisher, but Willow kicked out on the cover. Frost charged into the corner to continue her attack. Willow caught her opponent to counter for a gutwrench powerbomb. That move earned the win for the Babe with the Power.

Ian Riccaboni entered the ring to conduct a post-match interview. Willow pointed out that she is on a three-fight win streak in ROH, so she called out Athena for a shot at the title. Even though Athena viewed Willow as inferior competition, she accepted the challenge as a generous champion. That bout will go down next week on ROH TV.

That won’t be the only title bout on tap for next week.

Wheeler Yuta issued an open challenge for the ROH Pure Championship. Timothy Thatcher came out on stage to take him up on the offer.

The next challenger for Samoa Joe to defend the ROH World Television Championship was also revealed. Former champ Tony Deppen is getting a shot at glory. Deppen read a prepared statement explaining his path to victory. He has scouted Joe’s weak points and has two submission in mind to achieve victory. Deppen can apply the STF, which is ten times better than Joe’s version, or the classic chickenwing. Deppen is ready to cement his legacy in ROH history.

