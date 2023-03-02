Zack Sabre Jr., Timothy Thatcher, Aussie Open enter Forbidden Door for ROH TV revival

Ring of Honor is back with ROH TV on Honor Club. The debut episode under Tony Khan’s supervision aired March 2, 2023. One of the big questions was what surprise appearances were in store for the show. ROH welcomed a few notable wrestlers through the Forbidden Door with Zack Sabre Jr., Timothy Thatcher, and Aussie Open.

Sabre was in the ROH Zone to defend the NJPW World Television Championship against Blake Christian. Sabre explained that the title comes with a 15-minute time limit, so he urged Christian to use his time wisely when steeping in the ring with the best technical wrestler in the world.

Sabre was ruthless in showcasing his skill by twisting ears and fingers. Here is a sample of his style using a rolling wristlock into small joint manipulation.

Christian had spurts of high-energy offense, but Sabre was often ready with a counter.

As the match reached the 12-minute range, Sabre earned victory by trapping Christian in a variety of submissions to find success with a triangle choke. Christian faded from consciousness when tapping out.

This may not be all for Sabre in ROH. During the match, he looked into the camera to call out Bryan Danielson. Sabre took exception to the American Dragon being considered the best wrestler in the world.

Thatcher made an impact in his arrival. Wheeler Yuta was in the ring with tough talk about his ROH Pure Championship. It was no accident that he won the title. Yuta was forged in combat with the Blackpool Combat Club. He decided to offer an open challenge. Thatcher answered the call. He’s not big on talk, but he is big on fighting. Yuta did not back down. The match was accepted for next week on ROH TV.

Aussie Open had a backstage scene interrupting an interview with Rhett Titus and Tracy Williams. Titus and Williams are established ROH veterans winning the TV title individually and the ROH tag titles together. They plan to continue on the same path to bring honor to ROH. Kyle Fletcher and Kyle Davis stepped in proclaiming themselves as the best tag team in 2023. Fletcher issued a challenge for tag team competition, and it was accepted for next week.

The Forbidden Door is swinging wide open for ROH. Which of these appearances excites you most? Who else would you like to see step through the Forbidden Door?