- WrestleVotes was the latest to jump into the “Vince McMahon is back in WWE creative” speculation, tweeting that “one specific, powerful person” had the idea for Brock Lesnar vs. Omos at WrestleMania 39 and “pushed it through”, with a GIF of Vince attached.
- Sources close to Lesnar told Fightful Select that it “could be true” McMahon pushed for the Omos match.
- PW Insider reports William Regal’s new role at WWE includes attending Raw and SmackDown weekly, taking notes on matches, and meeting with talents to provide feedback & advice. The general goal to is to improve attention to detail so everyone looks stronger.
- Following up on their report from last week that WWE’s King & Queen of the Ring PLE would happen in Saudi Arabia, Insider specified the May 26 show would take place in Jeddah.
- Insider also says NXT will tape its Mar. 28 Stand & Deliver go home episode in Orlando along with Mar. 21’s live broadcast. That way the team can focus on getting to Los Angeles and getting set up for the brand’s WrestleMania weekend event.
- Also from PW Insider: Cameron Grimes may be coming out of limbo this spring, as the site claims Grimes is “expected to be called up to the main roster, possibly after WrestleMania.”
- The latest NXT parking lot attack on the Feb. 28 episode was cover for a legitimate injury Wendy Choo is dealing with, per Wrestling Observer’s Bryan Alvarez. Choo will miss time, but the undisclosed issue isn’t considered “too serious”.
- Another report from Variety on REELZ streaming on Peacock claims MLW’s deal with the network for Underground “wraps up after 10 weeks.”
