Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Scenic City Rumble (Mar. 4, 7:30 pm ET)

Jay Lucas, Larry Lazard, & Terry Yaki vs. Logan Cruz, Shogun, & Wheezy T BK Westbrook vs. Eli Knight vs. Hunter James vs. Rico Gonzalez Adam Priest vs. Damyan Tangra Noah Hossman vs. Tank AC Mack & Jaden Newman vs. the Good Hand (Alex Kane & Suge D) Mike Jackson vs. George South 30-Person Scenic City Rumble

Okay okay everybody loves a good rumble and everybody loves getting to see young rising talent shine and make a few new favorites in the process but c’mon, I *have* to highlight South vs. Jackson here— 90 years of combined experience in the ring, plus fifty more because the match will be officiated by referee Jerry Brown, who got his start in 1973 officiating for Nick Gulas!

IWTV

WR DRIP (Mar. 4, 9 pm ET)

Dan “the Dad” Adams vs. Dirty Dango Crash Jaxon vs. Steve Manders Death Dollz (Jessicka Havok, Rosemary, & Taya Valkyrie) vs. the Unit (JT Dunn, Logan James, & Tyler Matrix) Johnny Revolver vs. Ninja Mack Jonathan Gresham vs. KUSHIDA Jake Crist vs. Lince Dorado vs. Rocky Romero (c) (NWA World Historic Welterweight Championship) Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) (c) vs. the Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) (WR Tag Team Championship) Alex Shelley (c) vs. Matthew Palmer (WR Remix Championship) Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin (c) (WR Championship Street Fight)

Wrestling Revolver are back and it’s an embarrassment of riches but I wouldn’t be me if I wasn’t over here salivating about the pure grappling violence of Gresh vs. KUSHIDA first and foremost!

FITE

Femmes Fatales 24 (Mar. 4, 8 pm ET)

Azaelle & Mary Lee Rose vs. CC Moss & Nikita Dani Leo vs. Vanessa Kraven Jody Threat vs. Seleziya Sparx KC Spinelli vs. La Parfaite Caroline Nicole Matthews vs. Taylor Rising Deonna Purrazzo vs. LuFisto Alexia Nicole (c) vs. Loue O’Farrell (Femmes Fatales Championship)

Or hey, why not spend your Saturday night watching some fine women’s wrestling out of Quebec featuring some names we haven’t gotten to see in the States in some time, eh?

IWTV

WCP West Coast Best Coast (Mar. 4, 7 pm PT)

Bret the Threat vs. Jiah Jewell Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) Adrian Quest & Los Suavecitos (Danny Rose & Ricky Gomez) vs. the Conglomerate (Alpha Zo & D-Rogue) & ??? Aramis, Rey Horus, & Viento vs. Black Taurus, Latigo, & Toxin Alan Angels & Kevin Blackwood vs. Bryan Keith & Starboy Charlie Rickey Shane Page vs. Vinnie Massaro (No Disqualification) “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Timothy Thatcher Masha Slamovich vs. Sandra Moone (WCP Women’s Championship Tournament Finals) Nick Wayne vs. Titus Alexander (c) (WCP Championship Tables, Ladders, & Chairs Match)

West Coast Pro are back again and this card is every bit as stacked as anything else they’ve ever brought us, with a lucha six-man, the newly-crowned IWTV tag champs against Nelson and Isaacs in non-title action, TLC ultraviolence and, my personal favorite, a clash of styles grappling instant classic in Thatcher/Bailey!

IWTV

GCW Holy Smokes / Ransom (Mar. 4-5)

—Holy Smokes (Mar. 4, 8 pm ET)—

AKIRA vs. Blake Christian Drew Parker vs. John Wayne Murdoch EFFY vs. SLADE Joey Janela vs. VENY Alex Zayne vs. El Hijo del Vikingo Alex Coughlin vs. Jordan Oliver (c) (JCW Championship) Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (c) vs. the SAT (Joel & Jose Maximo) (GCW Tag Team Championship) Kasey Kirk vs. Rina Yamashita (c) (GCW Ultraviolent Championship)

—Ransom (Mar. 5, 4 pm ET)—

John Wayne Murdoch vs. Masha Slamovich Allie Katch vs. Charles Mason Drew Parker vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey Billie Starkz, Janai Kai, & Sawyer Wreck vs. Maki Itoh, Rina Yamashita, & VENY Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) (GCW Tag Team Championship) Brandon Kirk vs. Joey Janela (c) (GCW Extreme Championship)

GCW are back with a double-header in Atlantic City and they are bringing the fire! Janela vs. VENY, two completely killer tag title defenses, and more!

FITE

H2O Monday Night Death Vol. 4 (Mar. 6, 8 pm ET)

Bam Sullivan, Deklan Grant, & GG Everson vs. WTF (Bruce Grey, Ron Mathis, & Tyler Voxx) Brian Neil, Cecilio Vega, & Duncan Aleem vs. Frank Bonetti, Leroy Robinson, & President Hawkins Austin Luke & Brandon Kirk vs. Red Dead Redemption (Ryan Redfield & Steve Manders) (c) (H2O Tag Team Championship) Jess Moss vs. Mouse Alex Stretch & Anthraxx vs. Jimmy “Chondo” Lyon & Mad Man Pondo Rocket vs. Shane Mercer Chris Bradley & Kristian Ross vs. Wreck N Dozer (Matt Tremont & Sawyer Wreck) (Deathmatch)

Last but not least H2O have a slice of Monday night ultraviolence lined up for us all!

IWTV

Free matches here!

Above the Rest vs. Mane Event

Starting off hot with fresh off the presses action from Beyond’s show over the weekend, check it out!

Gisele Shaw vs. Kaitlin Diemond

Up to Canada for sprinty fresh action from Smash next, check it out!

Dark Sheik vs. El Chupacabra

Last but not least we go to Hoodslam for this epic-length encounter, enjoy!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.