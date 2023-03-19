ROH Supercard of Honor 2023 match card & rumors: Mark Briscoe’s destiny

ROH’s next PPV offering is right around the corner for Friday, March 31 in Los Angeles, California. In true Tony Khan style, very few matches are official with time running out. There are story directions though to get a feel for what to expect. Let’s break down the potential card for Supercard of Honor.

Two matches are official for Supercard of Honor:

ROH World Tag Team Championship in Reach for the Sky ladder match: Lucha Bros vs. TBA

Lucha Bros vs. TBA ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Mark Briscoe

Due to the sad death of Jay Briscoe, Mark Briscoe vacated the ROH tag titles. The new champs will be crowned in a ladder match to honor Jay. Fenix & Pentagon are the only official participants at this moment. Other candidates milling around the ROH Zone on ROH TV are Top Flight, Matt Taven & Mike Bennett, Rush & Dralistico, Aussie Open, Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal, and Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams.

Even though Mark vacated the tag belts, he still has his eye on gold. Briscoe aims to fulfill his destiny by winning the ROH TV title. Samoa Joe stands in his way.

.@SussexCoChicken has his sights set on the #ROH world TV title as he faces @SamoaJoe at Supercard of Honor on Friday, March 31st. But next week on Honor Club TV, #MarkBriscoe takes on @TonyNese in singles action.

Watch #ROH Honor Club TV, streaming at https://t.co/DK9iup9efz! pic.twitter.com/E6AadQ2fGO — ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 16, 2023

Based on stories from ROH TV, the rest of the championship picture is pretty clear. It is just a matter of finalizing the matches. Potential championship contests for Supercard of Honor include:

ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Eddie Kingston ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Yuka Sakazaki

Athena (c) vs. Yuka Sakazaki ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata ROH World Six-Man Championship: Brian Cage, Kaun, & Toa Liona (c) vs. Metalik, Blake Christian, & AR Fox

Eddie Kingston quit AEW to become an independent contractor. That freed him of obligations to Jon Moxley not to fight with Claudio Castagnoli while working for AEW. In ROH, it is fair game. Kingston views it as a two-for-one in kicking Claudio’s ass and becoming world champion in the process. As of yet, Claudio has been resistant to the challenge. He stated that a man without honor will never be Ring of Honor champion.

Athena and Yuka Sakazaki have been feuding on Elevation and Dark. Sakazaki disappeared off screen back to Japan. Athena called out her rival to show up at the PPV for a title match.

Wheeler Yuta wants to prove the Blackpool Combat Club has the best training in professional wrestling. He defeated NJPW LA Dojo student Clark Connors, then he challenged the LA Dojo teacher Katsuyori Shibata.

The Embassy trio of Brian Cage, Kaun, & Toa Liona have been running roughshod over the competition. The newly formed team of Metalik, Blake Christian, & AR Fox stepped in for the save. Booking 101 points to those squads settling business in the ring. First, Metalik, Blake Christian, & AR Fox have to prove themselves against the Trustbusters in a grudge match on the next episode of ROH TV. A win by the babyfaces could put them in line for a six-man title shot.

I’d expect the PPV and pre-show to be filled out with ROH names in action, such as Colt Cabana, Dalton Castle & The Boys, Shane Taylor, Silas Young, and Tony Deppen. On the women’s side, perhaps Willow Nightingale versus Trish Adora or a tag bout with the Renegade twins. Khan might even have a few tricks up his sleeve making use of the NJPW relationship and the indie talent in town during WrestleMania week.

How is Supercard of Honor stacking up in your eye?