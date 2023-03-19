Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 49 results & Week 50 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Mar. 12-18 — Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Underground, Dynamite, Powerrr, ROH TV, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, NJPW Strong, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Hard not to give the devil his due after Revolution...

The World champ led a mostly AEW list coming out of their latest PPV.

A returning Uce gave Max a run for his money, though. And Friedman’s Iron Man dance partner ended up tied with a guy who was almost his brother-in-law.

From there is was all A-E-Dub, with the new TNT champ, the reigning then-All Atlantic titleholder, and the Cowboy who lived up to his name in the Texas Death Match filling out the middle of the Top Ten.

A much loved wrestler was rewarded for his pre-show and ROH TV work, followed by the 2⁄ 3 of the new trios champs who were singled out on someone’s ballots (their teammate only got 33% of votes for the whole team, which didn’t give him enough points to crack the list).

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 49

1. MJF

2. Jey Uso

3. (tie) John Cena

3. (tie) Bryan Danielson

5. Powerhouse Hobbs

6. Orange Cassidy

7. Hangman Page

8. Mark Briscoe

9. Brody King

10. Malakai Black

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where the Dragon (likely temporarily) grabs a spot in the Top 10...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Mar. 11

1. Sami Zayn - 195

2. Jon Moxley - 129.5

3. MJF - 96

4. Roman Reigns - 66.5

5. Gunther - 65

6. Wardlow - 56

7. CM Punk - 54

8. Mark Briscoe - 53

9. Orange Cassidy - 52.5

10. Bryan Danielson - 50.5

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.