Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport that Triple H is planning to change BUTCH’s name back to Pete Dunne. The reason it hasn’t happened yet is because the Brawling Brutes were getting over. When the “Pete Dunne” gimmick returns later this year, it won’t be as a member of that group.
- In contrast to a report that says WWE doesn’t know what’s going on with Roxanne Perez, Fightful Select claims Perez is fine and her health issues are all just part of kayfabe.
- According to PWInsiderElite, Batista’s Hollywood commitments might get in the way of his availability to be part of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023. He’s scheduled to be in South Africa shooting a movie during WrestleMania week.
- Speaking of the HOF, Mick Foley recently mentioned that he was contacted by someone he hasn’t spoken to in a long time about possibly inducting them into this year’s WWE Hall of Fame. There’s a lot of speculation that the person in question is Stacy Keibler.
- Per WRKD Wrestling, Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul and Bianca Belair vs. Asuka will take place on night one of WrestleMania 39, while Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley will be on night two.
- Former WWE writer Dave Schilling says when Vince McMahon was told in a production meeting that fans didn’t like the idea of Kurt Angle’s retirement match being against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35, Vince laughed hard and said “fuck em.”
- Other tidbits regarding WrestleMania 35 include that Mandy Rose was originally supposed to win the SmackDown women’s championship in a three way against Asuka and Sonya Deville, Miz was planned to go over Shane McMahon until the day of the show, and Brock Lesnar got his match with Seth Rollins changed from the semi main event to the opener so that he could go home early.
- While discussing the news about the May 5 episode of SmackDown coming to Puerto Rico, Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez said he heard there are discussions about possibly running Raw there as well.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...