Eddie Kingston desperately wants a shot at Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship, but he has no leverage to force Claudio’s hand. With the Supercard of Honor PPV fast approaching on March 31, surely there would be advancement of the story on this week’s episode of ROH TV. Well, let’s just say it was a mess.

Claudio opened the show in a Proving Ground match against Willie Mack. If Mack could win or survive ten minutes, then he would earn a world title shot. Mack did not succeed. Hot Chocolate had momentum on his side, but he missed a frog splash. Mack rolled through on the landing then turned around into a thunderous European uppercut from Claudio. That was a wrap.

Kingston was also on the show in action against Jeeves Kay of the Trustbusters. Claudio entered to have a seat in the front row early in the contest. Kingston noticed his nemesis and flipped the bird. On a headlock in the ropes, Kingston backed off for a clean break, but Kay landed a sucker punch to the gut. It had no effect, so Kay bailed from the ring in fear. The Mad King gave chase. One thing led to another and Kingston rammed Kay into the barricade right in front of Claudio. The champ’s coffee spilled all over his shirt. Claudio was a mess.

Kingston laughed and taunted action, but Claudio kept his cool as a champion of honor to leave the area in peace. Kingston finished off Jeeves to win via stretch plum submission.

That was all for the story on this evening. Time is running out for Kingston to goad Claudio into accepting the match. The Mad King better have a good plan for next week.