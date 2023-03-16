AR Fox has a new trios team in ROH

AR Fox has a good thing going with Top Flight as a trios team in AEW. Now, he has a new unit of pals for six-man action in ROH, and they already have championship aspirations.

There were a lot of moving parts for this story on ROH TV crossing through several segments. First up was Ari Daivari and Slim J of the Trustbusters competing against Metalik and Blake Christian in tag team action. In the end, Christian landed a Fosbury Flop onto Daivari on the outside, while Metalik executed an airplane spin Michinoku Driver on Slim J for victory.

Daivari was none too happy backstage and alleged cheating took place. Mark Sterling had claims of questionable legal tags during the bout, so he served an injunction to throw out the result. Daivari wanted to take physical action, and he demanded a rematch. The proposal was Daivari, Slim J, & Jeeves Kay versus Metalik, Christian, and a partner of their choice.

.@AriyaDaivari says no more talking as he, @tadpoleslimj, & @isThatVsK have issued a six-man tag team challenge to @Mascaradorada24 & @_BlakeChristian - who will be in their corner?

Watch #ROH Honor Club TV

Metalik and Christian answered the challenge later in the show by bringing in Fox as their third. A new trios team was born, and they will see the Trustbusters next week. In the meantime, this new crew wanted to scout the six-man title bout on the broadcast.

That title match in question was Brian Cage, Kaun, and Toa Liona of the Embassy defending the ROH World Six-Man Championship against Dalton Castle and The Boys. The monsters mashed the boys and tenderized Castle. Peacock power had a few rallies, but the Embassy were too beastly. Boy Brandon was sandwiched with clotheslines, then Boy Brent was slammed on top of his brother. Kaun pinned both for the win. Afterward, the Embassy continued their attack to smash Castle and the Boys. Metalik, Christian, and Fox ran in for the save.

Based on that post-match scene, it would seem that victory is a mere formality for Metalik, Christian, and Fox next week before they call their shot at the six-man champs for Supercard of Honor on March 31.

If you are wondering about Top Flight’s reaction to Fox palling around, they weren’t asked about it. Top Flight did appear on ROH TV though to settle business of their own. The Martin brothers are feuding with Mike Bennett and Matt Taven. Dante and Bennett had a fantastic singles match on the show with Dante scoring the win. Darius will get in on the action next week against Matt Taven.

NEXT WEEK on Honor Club TV sees @DariusMartin612 take on 'The Trend' @MattTaven of #TheKingdom.

Watch #ROH Honor Club TV

