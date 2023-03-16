Rocky Romero is killing it with entertaining rudo work in CMLL feuding with Volador Jr. The latest bit came a few days before a four-way hair versus hair match at Homenaje a Dos Leyendas. Rocky released a music video for his new theme song, “Dale Azucar.”

You can listen to it as a regular song and just enjoy the visuals, such as Rocky dancing and playing the bugle. And it is a catchy tune.

However, there is a context for the bigger picture. The intro plays into the joke of Rocky viewing Volador Jr. (Ramoncito) as his son, because he is Volador’s papi in the ring. Volador has never beaten Rocky in singles action. Romero even took the CMLL World Historic Welterweight Championship from Volador earlier this year. The intro shows Rocky speaking with a little child representing Volador. When the child asks if he can be as great a wrestler as his papi, Rocky condescendingly answers that Ramoncito can try but he’ll never be as great as him.

The lyrics for, “Dale Azucar,” are in Spanish and English. The title translates to, “Give Him Sugar,” with Azucar being Rocky’s nickname. Rocky raps about wrestling with heart and seasoning the ring as the new face of lucha libre. He made Volador look like a clown with cake in his face and clipping his wings.

Put your boogie shoes on, and get ready to groove to, “Dale Azucar,” by Rocky Romero.

Rocky’s hair will be on the line in a four-way hair versus hair match against Volador Jr., Angel de Oro, and Oraculo in the main event of Homenaje a Dos Leyendas on Friday, March 17. Rocky will be satisfied taking the hair of Angel or Oraculo, but the grand trophy is the hair of Volador.

The full lineup for Homenaje a Dos Leyendas includes:

Hair vs. Hair: Rocky Romero vs. Volador Jr. vs. Angel de Oro vs. Oraculo

Mistico, Soberano Jr., & Atlantis Jr. vs. Dragon Rojo Jr., Templario, & Niebla Roja

Irma Gonzalez Cup: Marcela, Lluvia, Jarochita, Princesa Sugehit, Zeuxis, Stephanie Vaquer, La Catalina, Amapola, Reyna Isis, Metalica, Hera, Sanely, Valkyria, Sumie Sakai

Lightning Match: Titan vs. Virus

: Titan vs. Virus Ultimo Guerrero, Stuka Jr., & Gran Guerrero vs. Euforia, Mephisto, & Hechicero

Dulce Gardenia, Rey Cometa, & Espiritu Negro vs. Magnus, Magia Blanca, & Rugido

Homenaje a Dos Leyendas will be available for streaming through Ticketmaster Live. The stream is live only and not on demand replay.

Were you feeling the rhythm for Rocky Romero’s new theme song?