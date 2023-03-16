Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- Sports Illustrated is the latest to chime in on Vince McMahon’s visit to Raw last week and what it means. Multiple sources told SI’s Justin Barrasso that McMahon “purposely stayed out of the way”, not wearing a headset in gorilla and never getting involved in Triple H’s conversations with wrestlers.
- Vince was not at this week’s Raw, but Barrasso speculates his “laidback approach” could be part of a long-term strategy with still-unclear goals: “the only certainty from my perspective is that it will serve as a prelude to McMahon going to WrestleMania and being back on-site for WWE’s signature event.”
- Directors John Requa & Glenn Ficarra told /Film that their Vince McMahon biopic Pandemonium, which at one point seemed to have WWE Studios’ blessing and was courting Bradley Cooper to play McMahon, is dead. Requa told the site, “Vince killed it... So, yeah, we are on a very long list of people who got f***ed over by Vince.”
- A non-Vince item from Barrasso’s latest for SI: “the prevailing belief internally” is that Gunther needs another year before he should beat “a star the caliber of [Brock] Lesnar.”
- Jon Moxley was “not happy” AEW “made him” pull out of his scheduled indie appearance in Ireland to work this weekend’s house show, per Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez.
- Kind of a random one, but LA Knight responded to a year-old tweet that claimed he and Becky Lynch used to date with, “Because we didn’t. We were friends. You’re jumping to bullsh*t conclusions. Let me squash that before you guys take this anywhere.”
