Nikki Garcia (fka Bella) addresses talk she & Brie are AEW bound

In announcing their split from WWE, and the dropping of the “Bella” surname they famously used during their 17 year Hall of Fame careers with the company, Nikki & Brie Garcia have been very gracious.

But because of some of the recent critical comments they’ve made about WWE’s treatment of them specifically & women’s wrestling in general, and things like Brie’s husband Bryan Danielson working at AEW, their recent visit to Revolution in San Francisco, and this Twitter exchange with AEW star Dr. Britt Baker yesterday (Mar. 14)...

Thank you Britt This means more than you’ll ever know. Keep kicking ass! N ✨ https://t.co/wJLVymiLfV — Nikki & Brie (@NikkiAndBrie) March 14, 2023

... there’s been a fair amount of speculation the Garcia Twins could be signing with AEW themselves.

Nikki shot that down on Instagram Live today, saying:

Nikki Garcia says her and Brie are not going to AEW pic.twitter.com/YZQqTgr2y9 — Danny (@dajosc11) March 15, 2023

“We are not going to AEW. I know, I’ve seen a lot of that because, I think, we were just there visiting Renee [Paquette] and Paige [Saraya]. I was like, I haven’t had the opportunity to take [her son] Matteo backstage to a wrestling event, and when he knew Uncle Bryan was going to be there — Matteo loves his Uncle Bryan, Brie & I were like, we have to go see Bryan. The kids had so much fun.”

So there you have it. I’d personally probably still put a “never say never” asterisk on this one, though.