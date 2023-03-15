Will Ospreay injury forces change to New Japan Cup quarterfinals

The New Japan Cup tournament has been going on for the past ten days, and seeing as this particular NJPW tourney is a single-elimination affair, we’re already down to the final eight competitors.
Unfortunately, one of those men has been forced to withdraw due to an injury suffered during his second round match. Will Ospreay hurt his shoulder, likely during his second round match with Aussie Open’s Mark Davis. New Japan pulled Ospreay from a non-tournament tag match yesterday (Mar. 14), and at the time noted there wasn’t currently a timetable for his return. That was then followed that with a press conference today announcing that the Aerial Assassin is withdrawing from the New Japan Cup.
Ospreay, the 2021 Cup winner who had to be considered a favorite to win this year given his strong showing at Wrestle Kingdom against Kenny Omega, nominated Davis as his replacement.
マーク・デイビスは私が無条件に愛する親友の一人です。— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) March 15, 2023
ニュージャパンカップで優勝してほしいなら。 デイビスに支援を向けて、彼がユナイテッドエンパイアの覇権のために戦うのを手伝ってください
私はあなたの友人を信じています!! pic.twitter.com/L8abmeGkgF
NJPW agreed, and Davis accepted:
3.15緊急会見— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 15, 2023
「俺の闘志はみなぎっている！」
オスプレイ(@WillOspreay)の緊急欠場により
“盟友”デイビス(@DUNKZILLADavis )が『NJC』トーナメントへ出場‼️
3月17日（金）後楽園の準々決勝戦でEVILと激突‼️
視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#njcup #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/4g1su7i0Ja
With that change, the tournament quarterfinals will now be:
Mar. 17
• Tetsuya Naito vs. SANADA
• EVIL vs. Mark Davis
Mar. 18
• Hirooki Goto vs. Tama Tonga
• David Finlay vs. Shota Umino
The finals will take place on Mar. 21 in Nagaoka. The winner gets a shot at IWGP World Heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada.
