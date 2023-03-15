Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Recently, there was a rumor that WWE plans for the Hall of Fame to be a much shorter ceremony this year. Now, Fightful Select notes the current plan is to have this year’s class be “way smaller than in previous years.”

For whatever it’s worth, PW Insider says once his segment with Omos was done on Monday Night Raw this week, Brock Lesnar went straight to a car that drove him to a private plane to fly back home.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that state regulators aren’t currently receptive to the idea of legalized betting for WWE. It still could happen but it doesn’t look good right now.

Meltzer also speculates that Ric Flair will be announcing The Great Muta for the WWE Hall of Fame on “The Bump” this week. He also said Flair asked to be the one who inducts him. As for Konnan inducting Rey Mysterio, Meltzer says that will only happen if Konnan is not under contract to MLW because of the ongoing lawsuit.

Per PW Insider, Drew McIntyre was incredibly ill all last week and nearly replaced in the Fatal 5-Way match on Friday Night SmackDown. He was only cleared when he showed up to the arena that day. They go on to say that “McIntyre, who worked all the live events post-Smackdown, has received a lot of respect for how hard he has worked for the company, even when under the weather or working banged up over the last year. He’s very much a locker room leader in that regard.”

Per Meltzer on WOR, LA Knight getting a big reaction at Madison Square Garden recently helped him a lot. Whether that means he’s going to receive some kind of push soon will remain to be seen.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.