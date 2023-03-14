Former NWA tag champ advances to women’s TV title tournament final

The inaugural titleholder for the NWA Women’s Television Championship will be determined at the NWA 312 PPV on April 7 in Chicago. The tournament field has been whittled down, and we now know one of the finalists.

Kenzie Paige competed against Ashley D’Amboise in the semifinal matchup on the latest episode of NWA Powerrr. Paige defeated KiLynn King to earn her spot, and D’Amboise took down Samantha Starr to move on.

It was a heel versus heel matchup with both bending the rules to grab hair often. D’Amboise was the more powerful competitor, but Paige was wilier by using sneaky tactics, such as eye pokes. D’Amboise’s best shot at victory was on a flipping neckbreaker.

Paige stalled D’Amboise’s momentum by smashing her throat into the ropes. D’Amboise regrouped for a suplex, however, Paige escaped to counter for a full nelson transition to a cutter. That maneuver was the winner for Paige.

Paige punched her ticket to the NWA 312 PPV. She will wrestle the winner of Taya Valkyrie versus Max The Impaler, which takes place next week on Powerrr, in the TV title tournament final.

Paige is a rising star in the NWA women’s division. She has already tasted championship success as a former women’s tag titleholder with Ella Envy. Paige’s big personality is pushing her to greater things. If the purpose of the women’s TV title is to make a new star, Paige would be the pick for elevation.

The card for NWA 312 on April 7 currently includes:

Cyon (c) vs. EC3 NWA Women’s Television Championship: Kenzie Paige vs. TBD (Taya Valkyrie or Max The Impaler)

Kenzie Paige versus Ashley D’Amboise is available for your viewing consumption in the opening bout of NWA Powerrr.

How high do you think Kenzie Paige can rise in NWA and elsewhere in the wrestling landscape?