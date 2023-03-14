Raven has returned to MLW, and he brought friends with him.

Last week, Raven was revealed as the leader of the mysterious group who had been attacking wrestlers backstage for months. Raven was joined by Rickey Shane Page and Akira, and now we know the group’s name. The Calling.

The Calling have arrived pic.twitter.com/mWDDJwD7L9 — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) March 9, 2023

That name fits with how they left their calling card after each attack. Also, there will probably be some justification that violence is their calling.

Raven isn’t wasting any time sending his crew into action. RSP steps up to answer Mance Warner’s challenge for a fight on Tuesday night’s MLW Underground on REELZ. Ole Mancer wants an, “anything goes old fashioned hardcore match.”

In addition, MLW Underground will feature two title fights. Lince Dorado will put the MLW World Middleweight Championship on the line against La Estrella, who appears to be backed by the nefarious Cesar Duran (alias Dario Cueto). The Samoan Swat Team duo of Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i have their chance at glory when they challenge Calvin Tankman and EJ Nduka for the MLW World Tag Team Championship.

Alexander Hammerstone has a date to defend the MLW World Heavyweight Championship against Jacob Fatu. All that remains is the paperwork. Hammer and Fatu will partake in a contract signing for the March 21 clash.

It is never a dull night with NZO lurking in the arena. Real1 is following through on his threats to sue MLW after being run over by Warner’s truck.

MLW Underground broadcasts Tuesday nights at 10 pm ET on REELZ.

MLW’s next tapings will be War Chamber on April 6 in New York City and Battle Riot on April 8 in Philadelphia.

MLW announced a handful of match for War Chamber. The card includes:

MLW National Openweight Championship: John Hennigan (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

John Hennigan (c) vs. Jacob Fatu MLW World Women’s Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Delmi Exo

Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Delmi Exo NZO vs. Willie Mack

Alex Kane vs. Shigehiro Irie

Billie Starkz vs. B3CCA

Mandy Leon debuts

MLW has been trickling out participants for the Battle Riot V match. 40 men enter for a Royal Rumble style match, and 1 man leaves with the right to call his shot at the MLW World Heavyweight Championship. John Hennigan, Jimmy Lloyd, Mr. Thomas, Willie Mack, and Shigehiro Irie are the first batch of names ready to riot.

